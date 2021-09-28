Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 10,730 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of CPF opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $733.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.34. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $28.81.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.46 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%. Analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

