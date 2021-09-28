Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives $29.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.76. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

