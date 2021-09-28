SVB Leerink Reiterates Buy Rating for Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -66.93, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $28.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 628.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 132,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $669,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lantheus by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lantheus by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

