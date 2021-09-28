S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Announces Earnings Results

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.37. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on SANW. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

