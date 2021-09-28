Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 54,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,813. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 81.12% and a net margin of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.28 million.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

