Swedish Match AB (publ)’s (SWMAY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SWMAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.95. 54,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,813. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.28 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 81.12% and a net margin of 32.42%.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

