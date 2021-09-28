Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,900 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.06% of Spirit Airlines worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,456,000 after acquiring an additional 387,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,668,000 after acquiring an additional 561,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,544,000 after acquiring an additional 121,712 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,962,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.69. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

