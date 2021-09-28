Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 160.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

