Swiss National Bank Sells 4,200 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Travere Therapeutics worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $102,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 11,943.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $175,503. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TVTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

