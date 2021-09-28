Swiss National Bank Sells 5,800 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIBN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 8,814.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 644,712 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,668 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 41,209 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SIBN opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $775.21 million, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $61,488.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $69,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,299 shares of company stock valued at $400,784 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.