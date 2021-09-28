Swiss National Bank Sells 6,300 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1,664.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 501.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 88.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 66,178.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter.

WNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $787.14 million, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $449.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.33%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

