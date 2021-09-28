Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 460,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 0.81. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

