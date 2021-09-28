SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $15-16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.53 billion.SYNNEX also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.500-$2.800 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNX. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.00.

NYSE SNX opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $370,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,712. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SYNNEX stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of SYNNEX worth $17,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

