SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $15 billion-$16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.53 billion.SYNNEX also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.50-2.80 EPS.

SYNNEX stock opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. SYNNEX has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.40.

SNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.00.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $490,812.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,101.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,172 shares of company stock worth $2,572,712. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SYNNEX stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 125.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of SYNNEX worth $17,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

