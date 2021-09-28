Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.69.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $230.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.56 and a 200-day moving average of $247.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

