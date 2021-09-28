T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $175.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.92.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS opened at $127.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 158.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.