Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,982,448 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,130 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Target were worth $962,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 34.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Target by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Target by 13.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.55. 57,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,805. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $150.80 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The company has a market cap of $113.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

