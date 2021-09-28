TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $1,211,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,574 shares of company stock worth $5,870,758 over the last 90 days. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

TTGT stock opened at $88.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 149.85 and a beta of 0.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

