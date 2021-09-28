Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will report sales of $2.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $9.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $10.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$3.35 to C$3.21 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 350.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,832,000 after purchasing an additional 723,088 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 51.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 75,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TECK opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

