Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $516.66 Million

Brokerages expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will report sales of $516.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $519.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $514.50 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $288.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,104 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $4.49 on Friday, hitting $130.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $129.60 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

