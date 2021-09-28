Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCMFF)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

