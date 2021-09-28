Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $4.09

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $4.25. Tellurian shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 233,838 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on TELL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.69 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. On average, analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter worth approximately $8,775,000. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 14.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 176.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 885,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 564,959 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tellurian by 94.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 138,014 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

