Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.97.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of TPX traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,546. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,730 shares of company stock worth $19,546,086 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 53.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

