Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TENB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $47.82 on Friday. Tenable has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -183.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,780,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $100,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,038 shares of company stock worth $5,577,040. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

