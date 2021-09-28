Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.53. Teradyne reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Teradyne by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth $1,110,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $117.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $77.57 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

