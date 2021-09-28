Terex (NYSE:TEX) Given New $54.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.25.

Terex stock opened at $44.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Terex has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.23%.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Terex in the second quarter valued at about $532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Terex by 56.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,984 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Terex by 7.2% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Terex in the second quarter valued at about $2,396,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Terex by 463.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

