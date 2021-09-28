The Andersons, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

The Andersons has raised its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Andersons has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Andersons to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.50. 85 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,970. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.68. The Andersons has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $34.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Research analysts expect that The Andersons will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Andersons stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,336 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of The Andersons worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

