The Brink’s Company Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Brink’s in a research report issued on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Brink’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

BCO stock opened at $65.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The Brink’s has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.03 and a beta of 1.54.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 231.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,393,000 after buying an additional 160,548 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 33,808 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Brink’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $998,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,240. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

