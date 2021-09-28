The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 87.03 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.12.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $300,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 231.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,393,000 after purchasing an additional 160,548 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 33,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

