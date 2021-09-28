The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CAKE. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $49.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

