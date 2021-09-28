The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading 2.2% Higher

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.33. 20,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,211,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $894.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,106,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,277,000 after acquiring an additional 312,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,940,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,220,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The GEO Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,509,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after acquiring an additional 220,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,892,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after acquiring an additional 466,424 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,964,000 after acquiring an additional 106,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

