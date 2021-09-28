The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading 2.2% Higher

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.33. 20,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,211,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $894.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,106,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,277,000 after acquiring an additional 312,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,940,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,220,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The GEO Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,509,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after acquiring an additional 220,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,892,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after acquiring an additional 466,424 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,964,000 after acquiring an additional 106,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.
About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.
Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.