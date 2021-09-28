The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $146.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allmerica Financial Corp. is a non-insurance holding company. The Company offers financial products and services in two major areas: Risk Management and Asset Accumulation. Within these broad areas, the Company conducts business principally in three operating segments. These segments are Risk Management, Allmerica Financial Services, and Allmerica Asset Management. In addition to the three operating segments, the Company also has a Corporate segment, which consists primarily of cash, investments, Corporate debt and Capital Securities. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a peer perform rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of THG opened at $133.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $90.96 and a 1 year high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 51.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

