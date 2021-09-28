The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. The Hershey reported earnings of $1.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.05. 2,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,844. The Hershey has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,579 shares of company stock worth $2,236,135. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,896,000 after purchasing an additional 118,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Hershey by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,320,000 after purchasing an additional 172,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,019,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,672,000 after acquiring an additional 106,242 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

