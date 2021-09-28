The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 535,548 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535,548 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.94% of Hologic worth $159,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,435,595,000 after acquiring an additional 454,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after acquiring an additional 442,441 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,696,000 after acquiring an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,875,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,148,000 after acquiring an additional 249,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.