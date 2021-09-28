The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,579 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Target worth $114,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Target by 619.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,121 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,574,000 after purchasing an additional 727,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $195,707,000 after purchasing an additional 720,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $238.58 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $150.80 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.18. The company has a market capitalization of $116.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

