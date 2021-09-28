The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 959,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,652 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Catalent were worth $103,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 10.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,439 shares of company stock worth $9,277,076 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT opened at $136.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.63.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.