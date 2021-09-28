The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $108.68 Million Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,376,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,177 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $108,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 804,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIL opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.36. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is -344.44%.

GIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.06.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

