The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $143.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,159 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 94,405 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $143,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 251.9% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 3,977 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 215.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $224.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.80. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

