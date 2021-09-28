The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,757 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.45% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $131,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $152.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.95 and a twelve month high of $154.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

