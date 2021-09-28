The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.35-8.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.21. The Sherwin-Williams also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $7.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,932. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $310.43. The stock has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $331.75.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.