The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,452 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $116,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 140.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,984 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 237.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,711 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of TJX opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

