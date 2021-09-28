The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 68,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 295,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLNCF. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Valens from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Valens from C$3.75 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on The Valens from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

