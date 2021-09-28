Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $196,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 94,617 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TBPH. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

TBPH opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $535.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

