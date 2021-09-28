TheStreet Upgrades Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) to C

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RHP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $87.88 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The firm had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.