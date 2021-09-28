Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Up to $11.41

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.41, but opened at $12.78. Tidewater shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 851 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $535.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $89.95 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,653,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,016,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

