Timothy Regan Sells 1,601 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,601 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $50,191.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Timothy Regan sold 899 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $27,994.86.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $76,850.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $131,953.50.

On Monday, July 26th, Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $57,833.28.

On Thursday, July 1st, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $91,020.00.

DBX traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,009,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,969 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 31,513 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 195.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,822,000 after buying an additional 1,065,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter worth approximately $90,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DBX. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

