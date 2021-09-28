Tio Tech A’s (NASDAQ:TIOAU) Lock-Up Period Will End on October 5th

Tio Tech A’s (NASDAQ:TIOAU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, October 5th. Tio Tech A had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 8th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of TIOAU stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Tio Tech A has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Tio Tech A in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the second quarter valued at about $500,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth about $900,000.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

