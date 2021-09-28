Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,648,000 after acquiring an additional 361,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $510,417,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280,153 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $204,741,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

