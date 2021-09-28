Travis Perkins plc (TPK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12 on November 5th

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 1,646.50 ($21.51) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,752.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,812.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total value of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPK. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,060 ($26.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,878.82 ($24.55).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

