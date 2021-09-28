Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRIL. JMP Securities cut Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $32,814.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,814. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

